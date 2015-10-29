Vintage Chris Christie turns the tables on CNBC debate moderator's 'rude' question

New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) sparred with CNBC’s debate moderators Wednesday night during a tense back-and-forth exchange.

Christie entered into a discussion with Carl Quintanilla about fantasy football, and the investigation into allegations of misconduct within the two biggest daily-fantasy sports websites.

“Carl, are we really talking about getting the government involved in fantasy football? Wait a second. We have $US19 trillion in debt. We have people out of work. We have ISIS and al Qaeda attacking us. And we’re talking about fantasy football!” Christie exclaimed as the audience roared in approval.

“Enough on fantasy football! Let people play! Who cares!” he added.

Moderator John Harwood then turned to climate change and asked what Christie would do to address the problem.

“First off, what we don’t do is do what Hillary Clinton and John Kerry and Barack Obama want us to do, which is their solution for everything: Put more taxes on it,” Christie said.

“What should we do?” Harwood interjected.

“What we should do is to be investing in all types of energy, John,” Christie continued.

Harwood jumped into the conversation again to ask who should be doing the investing.

“Meaning government?” he asked.

Christie then turned on the moderator.

“John, do you want me to answer to do you want to answer? How are we going to do this? Because I got to tell you the truth: Even in New Jersey, what you are doing is called rude,” the governor declared. “We’ve laid out a national energy plan.”

