Chris Christie has reportedly expressed interest in becoming chair of the Republican National Committee

New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie may want to become the next chairman of the Republican National Committee, according to Politico.

Christie has expressed interest in the position to President-elect Donald Trump’s transition team, sources told Politico.

The current RNC chairman, Reince Priebus, is stepping down to become Trump’s chief of staff in the White House.

In recent weeks, it has become clear that it’s unlikely Christie will be offered a position in Trump’s administration. He was previously heading up Trump’s transition team, but was reportedly forced out of the position after clashing with others on the team.

Christie has previously insisted that he will finish out his term as governor, which ends in January 2018.

