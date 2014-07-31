Chris Christie Can't Seem To Escape Hecklers

screenshot via APP Police officers appear to ask protesters to sit down.

New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R), who is considering running for president in 2016, can’t seem to shake his protesters.

At a town hall event in Belmar, New Jersey on Wednesday, Christie was hounded by audience members who attempted to shout him down. It was at least the second time this month Christie was booed at his own events.

The hecklers criticised Christie for not holding town hall events in Newark, which is the state’s largest city.

“Governor Christie! Governor Christie!” they chanted. “You’ve had 120 town halls! And you’ve deliberately left Newark out of it! We demand Governor Christie come to Newark!”

Christie seemed amused.

“Oh, our chanters are back,” he said, instructing an interrupted questioner to continue.

The complaint about the location of his events is far from the only issue dogging Christie, whose administration has been embattled in the infamous “Bridgegate” traffic scandal and controversial cuts to pension benefits. On Wednesday a separate group of protesters also mocked Christie’s tough-love “No Pain, No Gain” messaging with signs reading “Our Pain, Christie’s Gain.” On July 1, Christie was repeatedly heckled by teachers protesting their contracts with the state.

Christie, who is known for his brash, unapologetic style, takes much of the protesting in stride.

At the Wednesday event, Christie told one of the Newark activists that he’s in the city all the time and may do a town hall event there in the future. If that happens, he told her, she should come armed with a “better question” than the one she asked in Belmar.

Christie ended the event by somewhat sarcastically thanking his hecklers.

“Thank you for all of you who came today,” he said. “I really appreciate you taking the time to come here and to to ask your questions, and to chant your slogans, and to do all of the other things that were done here today — hold your signs, and wear your shirts, and all that stuff.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.