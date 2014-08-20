Chris Christie Got Into A Heated Argument About Bruce Springsteen

MSNBC Gov. Chris Christie discusses Bruce Springsteen at a town hall event.

Don’t tell New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) that musician Bruce Springsteen doesn’t like him.

A woman learned this lesson the hard way Tuesday afternoon after she informed Christie, a potential 2016 White House contender and devout fan of “The Boss,” that Springsteen objected to Christie’s politics and requested he stop using Springsteen’s music at his town hall events.

“No. Never did that. Nah, you’re wrong about that. Bruce has never asked me to do that. I saw Bruce about a week and a half ago. And he had every opportunity to tell me not to. He didn’t and he never has,” Christie informed her, according to a video clip played by MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” on Wednesday morning.

A heated exchange soon followed. Christie insisted he was well acquainted with the singer and the woman was simply wrong about her claim.

“Nah, listen: I know him and you’re wrong. I understand you’re now expressing your politics. You’re now expressing your politics and your objection, and that’s fine. Don’t put it in Mr. Springsteen’s mouth. Put it in yours,” he said. “Don’t put it in Bruce’s mouth. I know Bruce. I’ve spoken to Bruce. And you’re wrong. Speak your mind. Be angry or not. It doesn’t matter to me.”

The Republican governor, well known for his various confrontations with political foes at his town hall events, kept shooting down the woman as she tried to interject with policy arguments.

“No, no, no. I think I’ve heard pretty much what you’ve had to say. I think we got the idea. Seriously, when you start off by mis characterising something … you’ve got no place else to go with this story,” he said. “If you want a debate, run for governor and then I’ll debate you.”

Watch the exchange below.

