REPORT: US Attorney In New Jersey Will Open An 'Inquiry' Into George Washington Bridge Lane Closures

The U.S. Attorney in New Jersey will open an inquiry into the closure of lanes on the George Washington Bridge last year, a burgeoning scandal that over the past two days has engulfed the administration of Gov. Chris Christie.

The New York Times is reporting that the U.S. Attorney in New Jersey is set to open the inquiry. The office didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

