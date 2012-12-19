A Look Back At Chris Christie's Breakout Year

Photo: Comedy Central

New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie has had quite the year. Christie rose to national prominence as a Republican firebrand with a penchant for saying exactly what’s on his mind.



It’s a habit that has infuriated Democrats, and even irked members of his own party, some of whom claim his last-week campaign embrace of President Barack Obama during superstorm Sandy cost Mitt Romney the election.

From his Jersey Shore boardwalk brawl to the Twinkie jokes, we’ve compiled some of the best moments from Christie’s breakout year.

