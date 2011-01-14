WHOOPS: New Jersey Forced To Cancel A Bond Sale After Chris Christie Says The State Is Going Bankrupt

Chris Christie is known for his candor, but sometimes blunt honesty has its costs.



The state had to cancel a bond sale today after the Governor said that healthcare costs would bankrupt the state, Bloomberg reports.

The state cited “market conditions” for the blooper, which also seems possible.

It was a terrible day for munis. Actually it’s been a terrible two days.

