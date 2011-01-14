WHOOPS: New Jersey Forced To Cancel A Bond Sale After Chris Christie Says The State Is Going Bankrupt

Joe Weisenthal
Chris Christie

Chris Christie is known for his candor, but sometimes blunt honesty has its costs.

The state had to cancel a bond sale today after the Governor said that healthcare costs would bankrupt the state, Bloomberg reports.

The state cited “market conditions” for the blooper, which also seems possible.

It was a terrible day for munis. Actually it’s been a terrible two days.

