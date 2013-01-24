Chris Christie's Approval Rating Hits A New High After He Takes On Republicans Over Sandy Relief

Photo: AP

New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, a Republican, is riding a wave of popularity after criticising U.S. House Republicans for delaying a vote on Hurricane Sandy relief, according to a new poll from Quinnipiac University.The poll, which was released Wednesday, found that 79 per cent of New Jersey voters believe Christie was right to criticise the Republican lawmakers, as he did when he launched into a scathing assault on House Speaker John Boehner and others in a press conference. And 70 per cent of the state’s Republicans agree that Christie was right in his criticism.



Other surprises come from Christie’s approval rating, which has reached an all-time high of 74 per cent. An astounding 93 per cent of Republicans and 56 per cent of Democrats approve of him.

Christie has been able to unify much of his state behind him regardless of party lines in the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy, and the poll suggests he’s well on his way to re-election later this year. No Democrat earns more than 30 per cent in a theoretical matchup with Christie.

“‘Give ’em hell, Chris!’ New Jersey voters say about Christie’s attack on House Speaker John Boehner and House Republicans when they delayed the vote on Superstorm Sandy relief,” said Maurice Carroll, director of the Quinnipiac University Polling Institute, in a statement.

Some conservatives wonder if Christie is setting himself up poorly for a potential national run for president in 2016, however. Last week, Christie slammed the NRA for an ad that featured President Barack Obama’s daughters, calling it “reprehensible.”

Rand Paul, a Senator from Kentucky and rising star in the Republican Party, later took Christie to task.

“You have some Republicans backing down like Christie backing down and criticising the NRA,” Paul said in an interview with conservative radio host Laura Ingraham. “And I think that doesn’t do any good.”

Paul continued: “I think he may be solidifying his support with Democrats in New Jersey and maybe liberal Republicans. If he wishes to do something nationally, I think criticising the Second Amendment movement and the over-the-top, ‘give me my money’ stuff, ‘I want all $60 billion now or I’ll throw a tantrum’ — I don’t think that’s going to play well in the Republican primary.”

