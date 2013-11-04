In 90 Seconds, Here's How Chris Christie Is Already Making His Pitch For 2016

In New Jersey this weekend, it

already felt like Gov. Chris Christie was running for presidentas he prepares to romp in a likely landslide re-election victory as governor on Tuesday.

And at most of his seven campaign stops in a bus tour on Saturday, Christie gave a version of the stump speech below, hinting of the message he’ll try to get across in three years.

That message: It might seem impossible for Republicans to win landslide elections, but look what I just did in New Jersey.

This speech was from a stop at Bachstadt’s Tavern in Keansburg, N.J., Christie’s fourth stop of seven on the day (pay special attention to the last paragraph):

“And, remember this — it all ends right here. America’s watching, everybody. America’s watching. “A dispirited and angry and cynical America who, after they watched the shenanigans in Washington, D.C., cannot believe — cannot believe — that the government can work anywhere. Well on Tuesday night, we’re going to show them that it works in New Jersey. “Because we’re going to bring together Republicans and Democrats and Independents. We’re going to bring together people who live on the Jersey Shore and folks who live up in Sussex County. We’re going to bring together people who live in Newark and Jersey City and Camden and Patterson and Trenton with folks who are in the farms in Cumberland and Salem Counties. “They’re all going to come together because they feel good again about the direction our state is moving in, and the leadership that is being provided. They feel once again proud to live in New Jersey. We are going to bring those people together on Tuesday night because of the way we’ve governed. “They’re going to know that I’ll work with anyone — of any party — if they want to make things better for the citizens of our state. That doesn’t happen in Washington. It happens in Trenton. And on Tuesday night, we’re going to show what bipartisan leadership is all about by coming through with a big victory that will tell America, ‘There is hope that government can work right for you all across America.'”

Here’s the video (the part above starts around the 2:30 mark):

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.