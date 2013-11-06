Chris Christie Just Launched His 2016 Campaign

Here’s a preview of what’s to come: New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R), fresh off a dominating re-election victory in a blue state, used his victory speech to tear into Washington, D.C.

“Tonight dispirited America, angry with their dysfunctional government in Washington, looks to New Jersey,” Christie told a crowd of supporters Tuesday night in Asbury Park, N.J., after garnering about 60% of the vote and making huge inroads with minorities.

Like many of the speeches he gave on the campaign in recent days, it sounded like the start of a campaign for president.

“That wasn’t an acceptance speech,” Republican strategist Alex Castellanos said on CNN. “That was an announcement speech.”

Christie’s win was the lone national bright spot for Republicans on a night that saw Democrat Terry McAuliffe win the governor’s race in purple-state Virginia and Bill de Blasio become New York City’s first Democratic mayor-elect in two decades.

On this night, New Jersey voted 22 points more Republican than did Virginia.

Christie won 55% of women (+10 from 2009), 20% of the black vote (+10), and 48% of the Hispanic vote (+11), according to the exit polling. He won among all age groups except 18-to-29-year-olds, which he lost by only 6 points. He also captured 31% of the Democratic vote (+an astounding 23 points from 2009) and 64% of the independent or unaffiliated (+4).

And Christie conveyed that message simply.

“If we can do this in Trenton, New Jersey, maybe the folks in Washington, D.C. should tune in their TVs right now,” he said.

