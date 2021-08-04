A timeline of Chris Chan’s incest charge and the yearslong online troll obsession with the ‘Sonichu’ creator’s relationship with her mother

Christine Chandler was arrested on Sunday.

Christine Chandler, who is also known online as Chris Chan, was arrested on Sunday and charged with incest after a leaked phone call purported that she had raped her 79-year-old mother.

The life of Chandler and, by extension, her mother, has been extensively documented since 2007 when users on the fringe chat forum 4chan caught wind of her comic, Sonichu, a cross between Pikachu and Sonic the Hedgehog.

Since then, trolls have been tracking both Chandler’s digital footprint as well as her movements in real life through filming, doxxing, hacking, and in some cases, even impersonating potential partners.

The extensive knowledge trolls have of Chandler and her mother has been recorded on a dedicated Wiki, CWCki, since 2009. She is often contacted by covert trolls with the intention of leaking their conversation on forums like Kiwi Farms, which is believed to have been the intention of the person who had the alleged phone call with Chandler.

Insider has not been able to find attorney information for Chandler in court records for her case.

Here’s a timeline of the allegations, which began years ago with rumors spread by trolls on internet forums.