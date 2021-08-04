A timeline of Chris Chan’s incest charge and the yearslong online troll obsession with the ‘Sonichu’ creator’s relationship with her mother

- On Friday, a purported recording of Christine Chandler admitting to raping her mother went viral.
- Chandler, known online as Chris Chan, was arrested on Sunday and charged with incest.
- Trolls on an internet forum have questioned Chandler’s relationship with her mother for years.
The life of Chandler and, by extension, her mother, has been extensively documented since 2007 when users on the fringe chat forum 4chan caught wind of her comic, Sonichu, a cross between Pikachu and Sonic the Hedgehog.
Since then, trolls have been tracking both Chandler’s digital footprint as well as her movements in real life through filming, doxxing, hacking, and in some cases, even impersonating potential partners.
The extensive knowledge trolls have of Chandler and her mother has been recorded on a dedicated Wiki, CWCki, since 2009. She is often contacted by covert trolls with the intention of leaking their conversation on forums like Kiwi Farms, which is believed to have been the intention of the person who had the alleged phone call with Chandler.
Insider has not been able to find attorney information for Chandler in court records for her case.
Here’s a timeline of the allegations, which began years ago with rumors spread by trolls on internet forums.
Trolls who followed Chandler’s life on CWCki and later on Kiwi Farms have repeatedly questioned Chandler’s relationship with her mother. There have been several threads on Kiwi Farms and articles on CWCki ridiculing Chandler for referring to her mother with pet names like “darling” and “dear.”
On October 15, 2015, Chandler and her mother attended a court hearing following an assault Chandler committed on a video game store employee the year before. As was common for many of Chandler’s trolls at the time, some of them attended the hearing in person in order to report back to CWCki.
One such alleged attendee was a Chandler troll called “Marvin,” otherwise known as the “Man in the Pickle Suit,” who then posted observations about Chandler and her mother’s interactions during the hearing. Marvin runs the CWCki database of Chandler information (which still exists separately from Kiwi Farms, the forum originally derived from the CWCki forum) but has kept his real identity private.
“Although incest is quite a controversial topic, there are circumstances where there would be not so much harm as one may think, feel or believe,” she said.
“Unless the sex act was abusive, hurtful, or would result in an unwanted birth of a physical or mental challenged child, I would not judge or persecute the parent and child.”
Chandler wrote that she herself had “dreams of having sex” with her mother, though she never acted on them.
In the purported phone call recording, a person purported to be Chandler gave graphic information about alleged assaults on her 79-year-old mother, saying that it had been occurring three times a week since late June.
The text messages also referenced Chandler’s mother allegedly having “memory problems.”
That same day, the leaked phone call and text messages went viral on social media, with Chandler beginning to trend globally on Twitter.
YouTuber Dillin Thomas, who had made content on Chandler in the past, later posted screenshots from an alleged conversation they had with Chandler, where the person purported to be Chandler appeared to confirm the allegations.
Chandler later tweeted: “There is drama in the air today. Each and every one of you all are encouraged to withdraw from any and all dramas, gossip, rumors, and whatever else will, and already has, approached your way today.”
In the video, Chandler can be heard saying to Ralph: “Everything is going to be alright.”
The Greene County Sheriff’s Office in Virginia said in a statement on Monday that Chandler was charged on one count of incest following allegations of “sex crimes against a family member.”
The press release also said Chandler’s arrest was part of “an ongoing investigation with additional charges pending.”
Insider was told by a police representative on Monday that no court date or bond had been set. As of Wednesday, no additional information was available in court records.
Engaging in sexual intercourse with one’s father or mother is a Class 5 felony in Virginia, which is punishable by up to ten years in prison.
Chandler was initially held in the Henrico County Jail in Virginia after police brought her in on Sunday afternoon. On Wednesday, Insider confirmed that Chandler had been moved to Central Virginia Regional Jail.