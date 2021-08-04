Chris Chan, the online personality charged with incest after leaked audio alleged she raped her mother, was transferred to a Virginia jail

Christine Weston Chandler has been charged with incest of a child or grandparent in Virginia. YouTube/CwcvilleGuardian

Christine Weston Chandler is being held at the Central Virginia Regional Jail in Orange, Virginia.

Chandler, who is known online as Chris Chan, was arrested on Sunday on a charge of incest.

Chandler is known for creating the character Sonichu and has been popular online since 2007.

Christine Weston Chandler, known online as Chris Chan, has been moved to the Central Virginia Regional Jail in the town of Orange, Virginia, Insider confirmed.

Chandler was charged with incest after a leaked audio recording spread online that purported to depict Chandler describing in detail how she had sexual relations with her 79-year-old mother.

According to their website, the Virginia Regional Jail has a design “capacity of 96 inmates” and a staff of around 50.

Chandler was arrested outside of a hotel in Charlottesville, Virginia, on Sunday, and initially held at the Henrico County Jail after the audio recording, as well as purported texts, began circulating online on Friday.

The Central Virginia Regional Jail could not confirm whether Chandler’s bond had been set as of Wednesday. Court records reviewed by Insider did not include attorney information or an upcoming court appearance on Wednesday.

Footage of the arrest was live-streamed on YouTube by Ethan Ralph, a podcast host associated with the alt-right and the Gamergate movement.

Chandler is known for creating the online character Sonichu, an illustrated combination of the characters Pikachu and Sonic the Hedgehog. She has also been the target of trolling and online scrutiny since her content gained popularity in 2007. Most of Chandler’s emails, private diary entries, and personal conversations of the last decade have been leaked online and storied on the CWCki, a Wikipedia-style site with over 2,000 entries.

The original forum version of CWCki later became Kiwi Farms, a popular internet forum that has been linked to multiple suicides and the Christchurch, New Zealand, shooter.

This story is developing.