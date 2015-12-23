NFL Hall of Famer says Panthers players threatened to end Odell Beckham Jr.'s career

The worst game of Odell Beckham Jr’s career, in which he played poorly and completely lost his cool, took a strange twist on Monday amid reports that he had felt threatened before the game by Carolina Panthers carrying a baseball bat and using homophobic slurs.

Chris Carter, an NFL Hall of Fame wide receiver, was a guest on ESPN Radio’s “Mike & Mike” and said he could confirm that homophobic slurs were directed at Beckham Jr, that Panthers players did threaten him with the bat, and that they threatened to end his career.

While Carter never says how he can confirm these details, it is well known that Carter is friendly with Beckham Jr. and that the two speak on a regular basis and later revealed that the two did speak at length on Sunday night after the game.

Here are Carter’s comments:

“Odell did have a couple of encounters before the game, verbally, and there was a conversation with a practice squad player who did have a bat. Now, if Odell felt threatened, it’s not a matter if he felt threatened, it is just part of the information to the story. Now, I don’t think he felt threatened for his life. If he did, he wouldn’t have been talking to Cam [Newton] before the game. You know, he would have been acting a different way. But there were things said to him about the bat. There were things said to him as far as what they were going to do to him. They were going to try to end his career. There were some things, some gay, homophobic things that were said to him … Now, that is not just report, that’s true. I can confirm all that being true … I think that was just part of the trash-talking and they referred to him in several different ways, called him a couple of different names, said he was a ballerina, said he was just about the flash, and they were going to take the wood to him.”

Carter went on to say that the comments went “a little further” than what he has heard or experienced in his 30 years involved in the NFL but that “it is not too different.”

Beckham has been suspended one game by the NFL for his actions during the game, including an ugly helmet-to-helmet cheap shot. He is currently appealing that suspension.

The Panthers have vehemently denied that any players threatened Beckham or used homophobic slurs directed at him.

