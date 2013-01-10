Tory Burch's Ex-Husband Disses Her Right After The End Of Their Bitter Lawsuit

Photo: ithaca.edu

Tory Burch and her ex-husband, Chris, settled their contentious lawsuit last week. But Chris revealed he still feels some bitterness against his ex-wife, who was recently recognised as a billionaire.



Speaking at the Women’s Wear Daily CEO Summit, Burch said:

“I’ve been getting so much good press. I mean, everybody loves me…who wouldn’t like a 60-year-old guy? They’re going to love me a lot more than a beautiful 32- or 42-year-old woman.”

He then added under his breath, “Well, actually, Tory’s 39.”

Chris’ bitterness is understandable. When he married Tory, she had no fashion career, and she started her label with his $2 million investment and advice.

Chris Burch is a retail veteran whose most recent project, C. Wonder, is a hit with the fashion set.

But since Tory started her label in 2004, her company has grown into a global empire worth an estimated $3.5 billion.

But Chris later backtracked on his comment.

“Tory’s an amazing woman. We built a great company together. I’ve moved on,” he said.

