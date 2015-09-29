Australia is currently deciding whether or not to let Chris Brown in the country because of what happened with Rihanna

Singer Chris Brown has been denied a visa to enter Australia because of character, The Guardian reports. Although Brown and his reps don’t quite see it that way.

Brown was issued the declaration on Friday and has just under a month to file an appeal.

“I can confirm that a notice of intention to consider refusal has been issued,” Immigration Minister Peter Dutton said. “People to whom these notices are issued have 28 days to present material as to why they should be given a visa to enter Australia.”

He added, “Decisions on whether a visa will or will not be issued are made after that timeframe and consideration of the material presented to the Department of Immigration and Border Protection.”

Brown’s representatives, however, remain hopeful that the R&B act will be allowed entrance, and they’re denying that Brown had been denied.

“Contrary to media reports, Chris Brown’s request to enter Australia on tour has not been denied. This request is currently being considered by the office of the immigration minister,” a Brown rep told The Guardian. “We respect their right to review this request and have faith that a decision will be made with the full consideration of his continued personal growth, ongoing philanthropic endeavours and desire to perform for his fans.”

In 2009, Brown reached a plea deal in a case about assaulting his then-girlfriend Rihanna, and it seems it is still haunting him today. Brown received no jail time back then and instead attended counseling, was put on probation and performed community service.

Brown was supposed to perform several shows during December in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, and Perth, with tickets going on sale Monday. However, it seems as if Brown’s attendance hangs in the balance.

Brown has toured the continent twice in the past — in 2009 and 2011 — but officials have since clamped down on domestic violence. Australia also denied famed boxer Floyd Mayweather a visa earlier this year following violence-related issues.

Advocacy organisation “Get Up” released a petition earlier this month demanding that Brown not be let in the country because it would make Australia look like it doesn’t take domestic violence seriously.

Brown has had quite the year. In July he got stuck in the Philippines after a contract dispute went wrong. Brown allegedly failed to perform a concert after he was paid. Then, earlier this month, Brown made headlines when he was sued after a fan got shot at one of his concerts.

Brown, like his rep, is confident the Australians will welcome him soon. “Don’t listen [to] the bulls—,” he wrote on Twitter. “It’s media and all bulls—.”

He added, “We gone party.”

Business Insider has reached out to Brown for comment.

