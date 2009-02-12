Chris Brown Yanked Off The Air

The fallout from Chris Brown’s Sunday night felony battery arrest continues. Only now, his actual music career is suffering. Two radio stations pulled his music from their playlists, and Sesame Street yanked planned repeats of his August 13 episode.



WAKS FM 96.5 station program director Bo Matthews told MTV News, “It appears that Chris has made some poor choices, we are following the lead of our listeners, and we will not be supporting Chris Brown on 96.5 Kiss FM in Cleveland until the alleged situation gets resolved.”

In a later post, MTV News added that 100.9 WNOU-FM in Indianapolis followed suit. Also, Brown’s gum-jingle/single “Forever” has reportedly seen a drop off in spins.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.