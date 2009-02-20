Chris Brown's Album Sales Drop 3% In Wake Of Scandal

While people continue to speculate about what actually happened between Chris Brown and Rihanna the night before the Grammys, both have burgeoning careers that could be affected by the incident.



Chris Brown lost a bunch of endorsement deals, but up until now, no one had revealed how much the charges hurt his music career. Last week, he experienced a 3% album-sales drop, according to The Daily Swarm. That’s not much of a decrease, if you ask us. I mean, that would be a normal weekly drop for any musician, including ones not arrested for domestic violence.

Meanwhile, Rihanna’s Good Girl Gone Bad album experienced a 33% increase in sales, from 18,417 to 24,520, accordng to TDS. While this may be the only good thing to come out of this scandal, Rihanna’s album is like the Energizer Bunny of CDs, so it’s not like she needed the sales boost.

