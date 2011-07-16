Chris Brown Manages To Get Through A Morning Show Performance Without Committing A Crime (VIDEO)

Chris Brown performed on the “Today” summer concert series this morning — just a few blocks up from where he trashed the “Good Morning America” studios in March.



“Today” hyped the four-song appearance all morning, tweeting that it was the concert series’s biggest crowd ever and estimating the attendance at 18,000.

Among those 18,000 — plenty of women, a few escorting their hysterical tween daughters.

We know: everyone deserves a second chance, and blah blah blah.

But it honestly astounds us a little that Brown’s female fan base has stuck by him, and that he’s continuing to garner new, young girl fans.

It surprises us even more that “Today,” which only gives a handful of artists each year the giant performance platform that is this timeslot, would take a chance on Brown.

The hole in the programming if he had gone AWOL today wouldn’t have been a small one.

(By the way, Brown spent most of this week denying reports that he tossed around gay slurs during a pickup basketball game.)

Video below:



Visit msnbc.com for breaking news, world news, and news about the economy

