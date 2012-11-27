Chris Brown Shut Down His Twitter Account After A Vulgar Exchange With A Comedian

Brown’s Twitter feud began after Rihanna tweeted a topless photo of the singer.

Chris Brown needs to stay off Twitter … or get some tips from his PR team on proper tweet etiquette. Last night, the singer put out a tweet, claiming to look old for his 23 years. This came after his ex Rihanna, who he’s been spotted with recently, instagrammed a topless photo of the singer lying across a bed.



Well, comedian and television producer Jenny Johnson (who’s known for her foul language) decided to call Brown out.

Unsurprisingly, the singer decided to respond (less than amused) leading to a heated, childish exchange between the two that quickly spiraled out of control.

Brown since deactivated his account; however, Johnson retweeted every single one of Brown’s messages.

You can view the exchange below:

Johnson since claims to be receiving death threats on Twitter since her exchange with Brown.

Here’s one of the final tweets we saw the singer send out before his Twitter account was deactivated telling fans to vaguely ask Rihanna if she’s mad:

Soon after, Rihanna tweeted out “Sweet life #1Love,” a hashtag she has been rumoured to affiliate with Brown in the past.

Here’s the photo Rihanna tweeted out of Chris Brown topless after Thanksgiving, with the caption “Dis n—-……. # BartObsessed.”

