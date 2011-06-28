OOPS: Chris Brown's BET 'Viewer's Choice' Award Mistakenly Given To Ex-Girlfriend Rihanna

On Sunday’s BET Awards, Chris Brown was one of the night’s biggest winners, taking home three awards.



One of those awards – Viewer’s Choice – however, was mistakenly given to Brown’s ex-girlfriend Rihanna. The award, which was accepted by rapper Drake on Rihanna’s behalf, was later announced to actually belong to Brown.

The reactions and confused facial expressions by the presenters were splendidly awkward in the way that only live TV could produce.

Video of the mix-up below (the confusion starts around the 0:50 mark).

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.