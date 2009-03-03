Chris Brown Records New Music, Frolics In Miami

When Chris Brown and Rihanna reunited in Miami this weekend (we know), it wasn’t all play and no work. Brown reportedly spent some of the time recording tracks for a new album at Miami’s Hit Factory studio, which seems like an unfortunately named choice.

While it seems wise for Brown to try to revive his career to shift the public’s attention away from what happened with Rihanna, we wonder how eager Brown’s label, Sony, is to release new material. The conglomerate’s motion-picture arm already plans to scrub Brown out of promos for a January 2010 movie, so is Sony Music ready to put Brown back in the spotlight?

When he wasn’t laying down new songs, Brown was photographed frolicking around on a jet-ski. But crisis-management experts wonder if those pictures will do further damage to his image.



“That might not have been the first image I would want out there of him,” crisis-management expert Howard Bragman, author of “Where’s My Fifteen Minutes?” told MTV News.



MTV News: The problem, Bragman said, is that…the jet-skiing images are the only ones out there right now of Brown, whose career has already suffered some damage as a result of reports that he allegedly struck and bit Rihanna during a domestic dispute in Los Angeles on February 8. Because the jet-skiing pictures are the only ones currently making the rounds, Bragman said, they become the “defining image” of the alleged reunion and “that’s not how you want to be defined at this time.”

Bragman said he would have preferred to see the 19-year-old singer “taking his mother to a Tyler Perry movie or out to dinner … anything with family. You want to be really cautious at these moments. And if his people set this up [as has been reported], I don’t know why, because it seems to project an attitude of, ‘This is behind me, and I’m going to have fun, because I’m Chris Brown.’ “

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.