Here Is What A Record Label Sees When It Looks At Chris Brown

Chris Brown has a history of beating women.



And just today, prosecutors moved to have his probation revoked over a hit-and-run incident.

But his label, Jive/RCA/Sony, is focused on other things.

They’ll be putting out his new album, “X,” sometime this summer (some reports say it’s coming out tomorrow. We were not able to reach anyone at Sony to confirm).

We’re confident the label is aware of Brown’s problems.

But here, via the RIAA’s database of certified album sales, is what his label probably sees when they look at Brown”

For reference, “gold” = 500,000 units sold; platinum = 1 million. The list price for a single is $1.29, and for an album $18.98.

Because of individual agreements between labels and distributors, not every unit will have been purchased for that amount, but it provides a ballpark estimate.

But it’s a lot.

