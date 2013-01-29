Chris Brown Allegedly Punched Frank Ocean During Massive Brawl Over A Parking Spot

The LA County Sheriff’s Department is investigating allegations about Brown punching Frank Ocean last night in West Hollywood.

Looks like Chris Brown may be in trouble with the law again. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department wants to speak with the artist after an alleged fight broke out between he and singer Frank Ocean late last night in West Hollywood, according to Reuters.



TMZ reports that the fight broke out at Westlake Studio after Brown and Ocean fought over the rights to a parking spot with Brown allegedly punching the hip-hop and R&B singer.

— frank ocean (@frank_ocean) January 28, 2013

(Everest is Ocean’s dog.)

Soon after, Ocean tweeted that he wouldn’t be able to perform at the Grammys in two weeks because of a cut finger.

Though Brown didn’t have anything to say on Twitter about the alleged attack, he posted a photo to Instagram a few hours later saying he was focusing on a new album.

Brown is still serving his five-year probation after assaulting former girlfriend Rihanna in 2009.

