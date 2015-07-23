Chris Brown is stuck in the Philippines

Chris Brown is in trouble yet again.

Award-winning American pop mogul Chris Brown, 26, has been barred from leaving the Philippines because of a contract dispute gone wrong, the South China Morning Post reported Wednesday morning.

Brown allegedly was prevented from leaving the country just hours before he was supposed to arrive in Hong Kong to perform at another concert.

According to the Morning Post, an order had been issued by the Philippine Department of Justice on Tuesday night to stop Brown from leaving the country.

He performed that night as originally planned, but the order was put in place in an attempt to get Brown to pay back money he was accused of owing to a religious group in the country for not showing up to a performance in 2014.

Reports showed the chart-topping singer said he couldn’t attend the performance because he had lost his passport.

Brown has had tons of success in his career, including one Grammy and five Billboard Music Awards, but he has also had his fair share of trouble.

Most notably, in 2009 Brown assaulted Rihanna, his then girlfriend, inside a rented Lamborghini on the day before the Grammy Awards. Brown pleaded guilty later that year to one felony assault count. He was put on five years of probation and ordered to serve 180 days of labour-oriented service and take a year-long class on domestic violence.

In 2012, the media caught wind of an altercation between Brown and hip-hop artist Drake at a nightclub.

The following year Brown again found trouble as he was accused of committing a hit-and-run in Los Angeles; a woman said he shoved her at a nightclub in Anaheim, leading to an assault-and-battery claim; and he was accused of felony assault outside a hotel in Washington.

Brown entered rehab in 2013, but he was removed from the facility after smashing in his mother’s car window during a family session, according to his probation officer. He returned to rehab but left in 2014.

Brown had a concert scheduled for later this week in Indonesia, but according to his Twitter account it was canceled because of “safety concerns.”

Business Insider has reached out to Brown for comment, and will update the post with any new information we receive.

