Chris Brown Is Selling His West Hollywood Condo—And His neighbours Are Thrilled

Meredith Galante
Photo: The Agency

Chris Brown is moving out of his Sunset Boulevard condo and his neighbours are rejoicing, according to Realtor.com. Brown is a notoriously noisy neighbour who once had dog races in the hallway.

He’s now listed his $1.895 million, 3,000-square-foot, three-bedroom, four-bathroom condo.

The condo features a wrap-around terrace and comes with two parking spaces.

Welcome to Fountain Avenue.

The condo takes up the entire top floor of the building, and has direct elevator access.

The kitchen has sleek cabinetry and blond bamboo floors.

The kitchen and living room have an open floor plan.

All the appliances are modern and stainless steel.

All the windows in the house are double-paned.

The apartment seems to have survived Brown's lifestyle. Everything is in order.

There's a wet bar, perfect for hosting parities.

From the living room, step out onto the terrace.

The building was constructed in 2009.

The bathtub and shower are separate.

We love the colour scheme of the bathroom.

It's very modern.

The office looks like a good place to concentrate.

The master bedroom has a wall of windows, giving you a great view to wake up to.

The rooms seem pretty spacious.

Another view of the master bedroom.

The guest bath is very zen.

Take a walk around the patio.

