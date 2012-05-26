Chris Brown Is Selling His West Hollywood Condo—And His neighbours Are Thrilled

Photo: The Agency

Chris Brown is moving out of his Sunset Boulevard condo and his neighbours are rejoicing, according to Realtor.com. Brown is a notoriously noisy neighbour who once had dog races in the hallway.



He’s now listed his $1.895 million, 3,000-square-foot, three-bedroom, four-bathroom condo.

The condo features a wrap-around terrace and comes with two parking spaces.

