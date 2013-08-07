Chris Brown Says He's Quitting Music: 'I'm Tired Of Being Famous For A Mistake'

Chris Brown is tired of being famous for the wrong reason.

The Grammy Award winner announced on his Twitter on Tuesday that he will retire from the music industry after his “X” album drops later this month.

Brown said he’s done hearing people talk about his “mistake,” referring to a 2009 assault against on-again-off-again girlfriend Rihanna.

(They’re currently off.)

He tweeted:

Don’t worry mainstream America.After this X album, it’ll probably be my last album.

— Chris Brown (@chrisbrown) August 6, 2013

Being famous is amazing when it’s for ur music and talent. I’m tired of being famous for a mistake I made when i was 18. I’m cool & over it!

— Chris Brown (@chrisbrown) August 6, 2013

Maybe he’s over it now that his felony probation was lifted in July?

The 22-year-old had been on probation since the domestic charge. A judge approved a motion to dismiss it in light of the new hit-and-run charges.

The recent bout of emotional tweets garnered more than 28,000 retweets and sparked pleas from fans not to turn in the towel.

