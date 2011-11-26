Chris Brown Invests in Hollywood

Almost everyone with an interest in R&B knows of Chris Brown, the American Grammy Award-winning singer, dancer, and songwriter. Brown started his career with the release of his first album in 2005 when he was merely 16 years old. Since then his career has taken off and he has reached double platinum status and has performed with none other than Puff Daddy, Rihanna, and T-Pain (as well as a number of other incredible performers).



Chris Brown has a lot of stuff going for him right now, including an upcoming performance for his fans in Dubai. The show will take place at the Dubai Festival City and tickets range from $80.33 to $270.93 (all you need is a few thousand dollars to fly there and book a hotel room).

Brown’s upcoming show in Dubai is only one of the many things taking place in the star’s world. Recently, this incredible stage performer and R&B star has invested in a new Los Angeles, California home. The 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom house spans 2,473 square-feet and is truly stunning from the inside to the outside. Furthermore, its location is unbeatable!

The star apparently knows how to spot a bargain as this piece of celebrity real estate was originally listed for $2.6 million in 2009 and Chris was able to snatch it up once the price fell over $1 million. What was the key to Chris Brown’s ability to get a great bargain? Patience.

Apparently Brown has been looking for the perfect new pad since the spring, but decided to wait out the market until the perfect opportunity landed on his doorstep. When he saw this amazing home with the rather low price tag, he jumped on the opportunity.

Although this new home is less than 10 miles from his ex, Rihanna, the close proximity will not last too long as Ms. Rihanna herself has purchased a new pad outside of Hollywood Hills.

In the end, Chris Brown’s new purchase shows us that incredible deals still exist in the real estate market, even for those searching for luxury houses. Furthermore, find the best deal often takes a great deal of patience and an eye for a great property.

