HOUSE OF THE DAY: Pick Up Chris Brown's Graffiti-Filled Bachelor Pad For Under $US2 Million

Madeline Stone
Chris brown s_bukley / Shutterstock.com

Chris Brown has listed his three-bedroom, four-story Hollywood Hills home for $US1.92 million, according to Zillow.

It’s a fairly typical bachelor pad, with black floors and countertops, plus blue neon exterior lights that gives it a distinct nightclub feel.

The house used to have some more distinguishing features, however. After neighbours complained that graffiti creatures on the house’s walls were just too scary, Brown was ordered to repaint the front of his home.

“There are lots of babies, lots of children, and they’re literally frightened. It’s like devils on the wall — big scary eyes and big scary teeth, and just the whole vibe is not what we’re used to,” a neighbour said to the Los Angeles Times in May.

The murals were painted over in July, though Brown claims that it was only because he is trying to sell the house.

The house is more than four stories and has eerie blue lighting at night.

The living room has some more of those creepy graffiti monsters the neighbours were complaining about.

The kitchen's design plays it safe with black floors and countertops.

You'll find more of the strange art on walls up the stairs.

The two guest rooms are decorated relatively plainly.

This red throne-like chair is an interesting addition to the master bedroom.

The bedroom spills over into the master bath.

The black-and-red theme continues into the bathroom, where a scarlet bath tub takes center stage.

A balcony overlooks the quiet Hollywood Hills neighbourhood.

A bridge from an upper floor leads to a hilly backyard.

Or guests can lounge by the salt-water pool.

You can even watch a movie at the same time, should you choose to do so.

Cozy fire pits are perfect for chilly nights.

