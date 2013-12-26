HOUSE OF THE DAY: Pick Up Chris Brown's Graffiti-Filled Bachelor Pad For Under $US2 Million

Chris Brown has listed his three-bedroom, four-story Hollywood Hills home for $US1.92 million, according to Zillow.

It’s a fairly typical bachelor pad, with black floors and countertops, plus blue neon exterior lights that gives it a distinct nightclub feel.

The house used to have some more distinguishing features, however. After neighbours complained that graffiti creatures on the house’s walls were just too scary, Brown was ordered to repaint the front of his home.

“There are lots of babies, lots of children, and they’re literally frightened. It’s like devils on the wall — big scary eyes and big scary teeth, and just the whole vibe is not what we’re used to,” a neighbour said to the Los Angeles Times in May.

The murals were painted over in July, though Brown claims that it was only because he is trying to sell the house.

