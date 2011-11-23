Chris Brown's Glassy New Mansion Is Just 8 Miles From Rihanna's Defective House

Singer Chris Brown just purchased a $1.55 million house in the Hollywood Hills.

The home, designed by Jay Vanos, features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The house has glass walls, allowing a lot of natural light.

There’s even an elevator that takes you up from the garage to the main home.

The most interesting part of Brown’s new real estate purchase is only eight miles from former flame Rihanna‘s house, which is currently on the market for a short sale.

Rihanna’s restraining order against Brown was lifted in February, but Brown’s new home is well outside the 50-yard distance he was required to keep from her.

The house is very modern, with a lot of bold lines in the design

The high ceilings really open up the room

We like the idea of glass walls, but they don't allow for a lot of privacy

The bathroom is pretty hip, with a glass shower and a tub in the middle of the room

Check out the cool tiles in the shower

Here's another one of the ultra-hip bathrooms in the house

The stereo system looks hi-tech, perfect for Chris Brown to play some of his songs throughout the house

We find it a little strange you can see into the bathroom from the master bedroom

The house seems to have the latest gadgets installed

Don't bother taking the stairs from the garage, there's an elevator!

The outside of the house is shaped like an 'L'

The house is one-of-a-kind and is rumoured to have a green roof

The backyard reminds us of a pool club

The pool looks majestic at night

Eight miles down the road..

Rihanna Is Selling Her Defective Beverly Hills House At A $2.4 Million Discount >

