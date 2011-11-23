Chris Brown's Glassy New Mansion Is Just 8 Miles From Rihanna's Defective House

Singer Chris Brown just purchased a $1.55 million house in the Hollywood Hills.



The home, designed by Jay Vanos, features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The house has glass walls, allowing a lot of natural light.

There’s even an elevator that takes you up from the garage to the main home.

The most interesting part of Brown’s new real estate purchase is only eight miles from former flame Rihanna‘s house, which is currently on the market for a short sale.

Rihanna’s restraining order against Brown was lifted in February, but Brown’s new home is well outside the 50-yard distance he was required to keep from her.

