Chris Brown Fails Drug Test In Rihanna Case—Here's Today's Buzz

- Chris Brown tested positive for pot while on probation in the Rihanna case—but Rihanna still has Brown’s back, tweeting “Praying for you baby, my best wishes are with you today!”
- The Coen brothers are working on a TV adaptation of the film “Fargo” for FX.
- Ann Curry almost poked fun at herself in an Emmys skit involving the cast of “Modern Family”—but NBC execs nixed the idea.
- First look: a lingerie-clad Miley Cyrus in bed with Ashton Kutcher for her guest role on “Two and a Half Men.”
- Bravo star and skinny margarita creator Bethenny Frankel’s talk show is getting a national launch on Fox stations in 2013.
- Lindsay Lohan was hospitalized last night after having chest pain. Turns out she has a lung infection.
- Tom Rothman is in talks to produce Steven Spielberg’s “Robocopalypse” and Anne Hathaway is also circling the project.
- It pays to be Justin Bieber’s BFF. The singing sensation just gave his friend Sean Kingston his $100K Fisker Karma car because, well, he got bored with it. But now Bieber is saying Kingston is a liar, and the car was just on loan for the night.
