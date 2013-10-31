Chris Brown Enters Rehab For Anger Management Following Assault

Singer Chris Brown and his bodyguard were

arrested Sunday morningand charged with felony assault after an alleged altercation with a third man outside the W Hotel in Washington, D.C.

Brown was taken into custody and released from jail without bail on Monday after pleading not guilty to the assault charge.

While his assault charge was later reduced from a felony to a misdemeanour, Brown isn’t taking the recent incident lightly as he is currently on probation for assaulting his then-girlfriend Rihanna in 2009.

TMZ notes “We’re told it’s likely the Probation Department will determine that Brown violated his probation, and a judge could sentence him to as much as 4 years in prison.”

As a result, the 24-year-old checked into rehab for anger management late Tuesday.

“His goal is to gain focus and insight into his past and recent behaviour, enabling him to continue the pursuit of his life and his career from a healthier vantage point,” Brown’s spokesperson said in a statement.

Meanwhile, looks like Brown’s current girlfriend, Karrueche Tran, is standing by her man.

Tran posted the below photo to her Instagram account just before Brown entered the facility.

“Always & Forever ❤️” she captioned this photo:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.