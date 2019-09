Musical artist Chris Brown balled at a Los Angeles gym with Detroit Pistons centre Andre Drummond recently and made Vine magic.



Vine is a video app for phones owned by Twitter.

The video plays like a PSA for defence gone wrong. The seven-foot Drummond sends Brown flying as he soars for a dunk. Check it out:

