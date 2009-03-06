Chris Brown Could Face More Than Four Years In Prison*

UPDATE: It seems Chris Brown has gotten attorney to the stars, Mark Geragos, to represent him. At this afternoon’s court appearance, the judge granted Brown’s request for a two-month continuance to April 6.

TMZ speculates on why Brown wanted to delay his arraignment: It is unclear why they wanted to postpone the case — possibly to conduct further investigations or possibly to strike a plea deal. We just don’t know…

Based on our information, it seems Brown wants to avoid a trial at all costs because the picture of Rihanna taken one day after the incident — which has not been seen anywhere publicly — is unbelievable.

Rihanna’s attorney was also in court. She’s being represented by Donald Etra, Snoop Dogg’s longtime lawyer.

EARLIER: The L.A. county district attorney has charged Chris Brown with two felonies: assault and making criminal threats. He’s scheduled to be arraigned at 3:30 PM Pacific time in LA.

The charges, as well as the police report from the night of the assault, which People got ahold of, only serve to confirm some of the worst rumours about what happened that evening. That information should make it even harder from Brown to rebuild his image.

Naturally, his career could be further jeopardized if he’s convicted: he could then face up to four years and eight months in prison.

