Chris Brown Compares Himself To Jesus On The Cross — Here's Today's Buzz

- Following his brawl with Frank Ocean, Chris Brown posted the photo at right on Instagram, with the caption “Painting the way I feel today. Focus on what matters!” Police say Brown is being investigated for an alleged assault after a fight involving six men erupted over a parking space outside an L.A. recording studio. The L.A. County Sheriff’s Department says, “The altercation allegedly led to Chris Brown punching the victim.” Ocean reportedly wants to press charges.
- George Clooney picked up the $120 dinner tab for a nearby table at the Grill Royal restaurant in Berlin after fearing his own party was too boisterous. However, the German patron said that Clooney and co had “behaved in a very cultivated manner,” and he was “stunned” the movie star had felt the need to pay his check. Clooney is currently preparing to film his upcoming movie “The Monuments Men” in Potsdam.
- The producers of “Odd Thomas,” a feature starring Willem Dafoe and based on a Dean Koontz novel, are suing several entities alleging that they failed to provide $35 million that would have gone toward marketing and distributing the movie and paying back production loans.
- “The Bachelor” host Chris Harrison is designing a men’s clothing line, because that’s just what the world needs. Harrison has teamed up with his designer friend Christopher Wicks to create a line called Chris Harrison Collection by Da Vinci, and has plans to model the wares on the next season of the ABC dating show. “I think there’s a huge market there for guys like me, who aren’t going to be wearing the ridiculous Ed Hardy stuff — we’re too old for that garbage — but at the same time, we don’t want to look like a slouch.”
- “Sopranos” star Jamie-Lynn Siegler is engaged to her boyfriend of one year, Washington Nationals minor-league infielder Cutter Dykstra, the son of former Met great Lenny Dyskstra. “So this just happened…” she tweeted with the photo at right.
- Karrueche Tran, Chris Brown’s main lady when he’s not with Rihanna, strips down and talks her love triangle for Rolling Out magazine.
- Hulk Hogan posted a creepy photo of his 24-year-old daughter Brooke Hogan for his nearly 500,000 Twitter followers yesterday — along with the caption, “Brooke’s legs.”
- The new “Boy Meets World” follow up show has cast Cory and Topanga’s daughter. After nearly two decades of nail-biting and wondering, here is what she looks like.
- And in case you were wondering, Robert De Niro apparently keeps his socks on during sex.
