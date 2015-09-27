Chris Brown barred from Australia on character grounds as government takes stand on domestic violence

Chris Brown.

American rapper and convicted domestic violence abuser Chris Brown has had his visa application into Australia refused by Australian authorities.

Brown, whose visa was refused on character grounds, was convicted in 2009 for assaulting fellow pop star and then girlfriend Rihanna but was released from probation earlier this year.

The decision by Australian authorities to refuse his entry into the country shows a marked determination to tackle what is labelled one of “the great shames of Australia”.

Earlier this week, the Turnbull government introduced a $100 million “women’s safety package” to address the rising domestic and family violence concerns in Australia.

“People need to understand, if you are going to commit domestic violence and then you want to travel around the world there are going to be countries that say to you ‘You cannot come in because you are not of the character that we expect in Australia,'” said the minister for women, Michaelia Cash.

“This is a government that’s not afraid to say ‘no’. We are not afraid to say no to those wanting visas who commit domestic violence.”

Currently, one in six Australian women has experienced violence from a current or former partner while one in three Australian women will experience violence in their lifetime.

In the past year alone, sixty-three women have been killed in Australia following domestic disputes.

“As a society we must be aware of the great harm that domestic violence causes to women, families and our community,” immigration minister, Peter Dutton, who was in charge of reviewing Brown’s application, told the Daily Telegraph.



“We have to change our attitudes and culture and ­ensure family violence is just not acceptable in today’s Australia.”

Australia joins Britain, Canada and New Zealand who have also refused Brown a visa.

Chris Brown will now have 28 days to explain why he should be allowed into the country.

