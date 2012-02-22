Chris Brown And Rihanna Reunite... On 2 New Songs (LISTEN)

It appears Rihanna has forgiven Chris Brown.



Not only did Brown recently attend Rihanna’s birthday party, but now the former couple have recorded not one, but two, new tracks together.

The singers released remixes for two songs yesterday: “Turn Up the Music” off of Brown’s upcoming album and “Birthday Cake” off of Rihanna’s record, “Talk That Talk.”

Brown has already faced controversy after performing on the Grammy Awards just three years after the assault incident and for picking up the award for Best R&B Album.

But that isn’t stopping Rihanna from publicly associating herself with Brown.

After Brown tweeted “HAPPY BIRTHDAY ROBYN” to the singer, who turned 24-years-old yesterday and whose real name is Robyn Rihanna Fenty, she replied with a jovial “Thanks!”

Here are the two remixes from the artists. Is it appropriate for them to work together again? Or should they only be judged by their music?





Chris Brown feat. Rihanna, “Turn Up the Music” (Remix) (Listen to Rihanna tell Chris “you’re gonna make me laugh” at the end of the song)



Rihanna feat. Chris Brown, “Birthday Cake” (Remix)

