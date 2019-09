Rihanna and Chris Brown may have showed up to the Grammy red carpet solo, but the two are awfully cozy next to each other in the front row.



The Barbados native recently confirmed to Rolling Stone that she and Brown were dating again.

Photo: @ChrisBrownSpot / Twitter

Photo: Christopher Polk / Twitter

Photo: @ChrisBrownnation / Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.