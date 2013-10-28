Chris Brown And His Bodyguard Charged With Felony Assault After Alleged Fight Outside Luxury Hotel

Singer Chris Brown and his bodyguard were arrested Sunday morning and charged with felony assault after an alleged altercation with a third man outside the W Hotel in Washington, D.C.,

CNN reports.

Brown, 24, allegedly punched the man once in the face, TMZ reports, citing unnamed law enforcement officials. Brown appeared to be sober at the time of the alleged assault, those sources said.

The man, who was not a friend of Brown’s, allegedly didn’t get even one punch in, according to TMZ.

The alleged victim was being treated at a Washington, D.C. hospital on Sunday morning.

Brown is on probation for a 2009 domestic violence incident involving his ex-girlfriend, the singer Rihanna. He pleaded guilty to the brutal attack on his then-girlfriend. Brown allegedly bit Rihanna’s ear and fingers, put her in a headlock that restricted her breathing, and threatened to kill her, according to CNN.

A judge sentenced him to five years of probation and 180 days of community service.

Brown was ordered to do an additional 1,000 hours of community service in August after he was charged in a hit-and-run traffic incident, NBC reported. Brown was suspected of rear-ending another car at a red light and refusing to give the other driver his licence or insurance information, The New York Daily News reported.

In a written statement, the other driver said she tried to take a picture of Brown and his companion, which caused them to “go ballistic,” according to The New York Daily News.

An arrest of any kind could land him in jail for violating the terms of his probation, CNN reported.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.