Chris Brown arrested on suspicion of assault after standoff with police

Los Angeles police arrested Chris Brown on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon after an hours-long standoff with police, the Associated Press reported.

The singer emerged from his home Tuesday afternoon after police served a search warrant, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Police earlier retrieved a gun and other weapons and drugs from Chris Brown’s Los Angeles home, TMZ reported.

Brown has reportedly been under investigation since a woman called the police and claimed that he threatened her with a gun inside his home early Tuesday morning.

According to TMZ, the woman was one of several house guests in Brown’s home. She reportedly had an argument with the singer before, she alleges, Brown pulled a gun on her.

The LAPD had been outside Brown’s home since 3 a.m. and were waiting for him to surrender. The police reportedly obtained Brown’s aforementioned weapons and drugs when the singer threw the items out of his window in a duffel bag.

A Fox News affiliate in Los Angeles was live-streaming video of the scene outside Brown’s home:

Chris Brown police presence

Police presence outside of Chris Brown’s house. An LAPD investigation is underway into a criminal assault charge after a woman called 911 claiming he pulled a gun on her overnight.

Posted by Fox 11 Los Angeles on Tuesday, August 30, 2016

Brown has responded to the incident in several videos on social media, in which he has variously claimed his innocence, ranted against the police and the media’s portrayal of him, and promoted his music.

Warning: The videos below contain language that is not suitable for work.

“I just wake up, all these mother f***ing helicopter-chopters is around. Police out there at the gate. … What the f*** else y’all want from me, bro? I stay out of the way; take care of my daughter; do work,” Brown said in the first video. “Somebody makes up a f***ed up allegation about me, and oh yeah, the whole f***ing SWAT team. … I’m innocent.”







