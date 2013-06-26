Chris Brown Calls Alleged Hit-And-Run Charges 'Ridiculous'

Kirsten Acuna
chris brown

TMZ is reporting Chris Brown was charged with a hit-and-run and driving without a valid licence.  

According to the report, the charges are in connection with an accident last month where the singer hit a Mercedes.  

TMZ reports Brown is being charged for fleeing the scene without exchanging proper information. 

Soon after, Chris Brown took to his official — PR Twitter account — to deliver his side of the story calling the hit-and-run allegations “ridiculous.”

He also changed his Twitter profile picture to a photo he claims he took of the reported car he allegedly hit.

