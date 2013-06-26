Chris Brown Calls Alleged Hit-And-Run Charges 'Ridiculous'

TMZ is reporting Chris Brown was charged with a hit-and-run and driving without a valid licence.



According to the report, the charges are in connection with an accident last month where the singer hit a Mercedes.

TMZ reports Brown is being charged for fleeing the scene without exchanging proper information.

Soon after, Chris Brown took to his official — PR Twitter account — to deliver his side of the story calling the hit-and-run allegations “ridiculous.”

He also changed his Twitter profile picture to a photo he claims he took of the reported car he allegedly hit.

It’s not a hit and run if u get out the car, exchange information (who has NO DAMAGE to either cars).This is really ridiculous — Chris Brown (@chrisbrown) June 25, 2013

I have a valid drivers licence and I gave the woman the right info. She saw cameras and wanted to make a scene. — Chris Brown (@chrisbrown) June 25, 2013

She contacted the cops thinking of a payday from Chris Brown when I followed the proper procedures. — Chris Brown (@chrisbrown) June 25, 2013

My lawyers will be contacting you. I will not stand for this bullying and yellow journalism! — Chris Brown (@chrisbrown) June 25, 2013

My profile pic is the pic I took of the persons car after “the hit and run”. NO damage. Just a dirty car.once again, I gotta clear my name — Chris Brown (@chrisbrown) June 25, 2013

