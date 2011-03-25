Why ABC Didn't Press Charges Against Chris Brown: 5 Theories

So, some people are angry that ABC has opted not to press charge against alleged window-buster Chris Brown. Really angry.



And it may be easy to file Brown’s getting off easy under “gross celebrity privilege.”

But ABC brass most likely had other issues on their minds — issues that made legal action seem like more trouble than it was worth.

Here’s what they might have been thinking. (Emphasis on might — this is speculation. We didn’t climb in the shattered window to eavesdrop on the decision.)

We really don't know what happened -- and we don't know who does. The story of Brown's meltdown has spread like wildfire -- but the information is actually pretty incomplete. We've yet to hear the details of Brown's incident from someone who witnessed it all go down -- so we really have no idea who saw what at ABC, and what they'd need to go to court. If prosecuted, Brown could end up in jail. We wish we came up with this ourselves. But this blogger points out that the same legal system that didn't send Brown to jail for punching Rihanna could send him there for punching glass. Basically, the ABC incident qualifies as a violation of Brown's parole -- and the network may have wanted to avoid getting tangled up in Brown's inevitably complicated return to court. It would have been a short-term programming headache. Brown is slotted to perform on 'Dancing With the Stars' next week -- and the show needs all the viewers it can get. Though many people want Brown's appearance scratched, ABC has no plans to do so -- and they'll likely be rewarded in the ratings. And it would have ruled out some long-term opportunities. 'Good Morning America' has barely flinched in this aftermath -- Robin Roberts immediately encouraged Brown to return to the show. But now that he owes them a solid, why stop there? A mea culpa on 'GMA' could lead to a humbled interview on 'The View' and a soul-searching '20/20' special. It behooves everybody to make nice with Brown's label. Jive is home to scores of successful artists -- most notably, perhaps, Britney Spears, who's got a splashy 'Good Morning America' segment planned for her album drop next Tuesday. Now check out Elizabeth Taylor's most iconic roles. Click here to see her unforgettable films >>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.