Chris Brogan At Milken: Get Your Persona Known!

One of the best things about the Milken Global Conference is not only the speakers, but who the conference attracts. I met Chris Brogan in the hallway and he was amenable and generous enough with his time to spend some of it with me for an interview.



Brogan is the founder of Human Business Works and ChrisBrogan.com and he is also the co-author (with Julien Smith) of NYT and WSJ Bestseller Trust Agents, one of the top 3 books I’ve read in the last few years.

“We are surrounded by world leaders and the news is not leaving the room. The sharing of information needs to happen in space and out of space,” he said. “Milken and its speakers need to be human on the web and get their persona known.”

People refer to Brogan as a social media guru, but I think that is a myopic viewpoint of his talent. He is an inventor and philosopher who understands the best ways for us to connect through the various channels of the internet. And by sharing that knowledge with us, he helps us get the most out of our relationships. IMO, he is one of the most important thought-leaders of our time.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

