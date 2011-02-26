APOLOGIES, SOCCER: Chris Bosh's Flop Might Be The Lamest Dive Yet

Chris Bosh’s epic 1-18 performance last night might not even compare to his greatest crime of the evening, drawing a foul on one of the worst basketball flops we’ve ever seen. (Via Deadspin)



It doesn’t look like Carlos Boozer’s elbow even grazed the nose of Bosh on this play, but that didn’t stop “The Other Guy” in the Big 3 from dropping like a sniper victim. Hey, you got try something when your jump shot is broke.

Anyway, we apologise to soccer fans everywhere. Our American dives (and bad referees) are just as bad as yours.

