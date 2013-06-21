The First Half Of Game 7 Summed Up In One Chris Bosh Face

The first half of Game 7 of the NBA Finals between the Heat and the Spurs was pretty ugly.



The teams turned it over 18 times combined, and the offensive efficiency is a far cry from what we saw in Tuesday’s legendary Game 6.

It’s still neck and neck (it’s 46-44 Heat), so we imagine the second half is going to be great. But it’s sloppy, physical, and not so aesthetically pleasing right now.

To sum up the first half in a single screenshot, here is Chris Bosh with a big ol’ yawn on the bench (via @BeyondTheBuzzer):

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.