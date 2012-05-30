CHRIS BOSH: Here's The Real Reason Why Everyone Hates Me, And Why I Don't Care

Photo: Getty Images/Ronald Martinez

The last four games for the Miami Heat, Game 1 against the Boston Celtics in particular, have once again ramped up talk that the team doesn’t need Chris Bosh to win a championship.He’s a third wheel, everyone argues.



And in a revealing piece by ESPN’s Tom Haberstroh regarding Bosh’s latest challenge — sitting out with an injury as his team steamrolls its way to the NBA Finals — Bosh admits he understands the criticism but simply doesn’t care.

He’s the opposite of LeBron — he doesn’t care if people like him, he avoids the spotlight, and he’s not afraid to wear his heart on his sleeve.

Here he is talking about why people criticise him:

“I’m an easy target. I’m not as boisterous and flamboyant as other players. I don’t jump as high and I’m not as fast as Dwyane Wade and LeBron James. I don’t have many highlight plays, but I can play this game.”

The story also presents Bosh as a player who simply goes about his business and doesn’t care for the celebrity side of it like his two superstar teammates.

“It’s just different. We’re teammates, that’s great. But people think I’m supposed to act a certain way or walk hand-in-hand together everywhere. We come together, we do our job, we have a great time when we’re around each other, but I might just be sitting right here and they might be over there.”

It’s also worth noting that Bosh’s thick-skin is a new phenomenon, one he admits he arrived at after going through an emotionally tumultuous first season with the Heat. It included challenging Skip Bayless on national television after the hated ESPN host criticised and called him names as well as dealing with the jokes regarding his post game tears once Miami lost to the Dallas Mavericks in the NBA Finals.

“To people who made fun of it, I thought it was messed up,” Bosh says of his tearful meltdown. “It meant that much to me.

“What are your dreams?” Bosh asks. “What do you want the most out of anything in this world? Dangle it in front of you, work hard as hell to get it, and then take it away. Gone.”

Read the entire Chris Bosh piece at ESPN.com →

