Chris Bosh Thinks You Should Learn How To Code

Coding has been the topic of many conversations lately, and the NBA’s Chris Bosh has opinions on the subject as well.

He thinks you should learn how to code.

Bosh writes about growing up with “techy” parents and noticing that “the world around me was spinning on an axis powered by varying patterns of 1s and 0s.”

He says eventually, most jobs of the future will be awarded to those who know how to code.

In a piece he wrote for Wired, Bosh says,

I’m lucky because my parents held us to a very high standard when it comes to education, and they were very science driven. In high school I joined a club called Wizkids, a computer graphics club for two years. I always felt like I was in my element, my environment there. I also joined the Association of Minority Engineers and NSBE the National Society of Black Engineers during my senior year. … At some point most pro athletes have to ask themselves “what if it doesn’t work out?” In my case, I think I’d like to teach young kids computer science and coding — the younger the better.

You can read Bosh’s entire piece here.

He also appears in this video for Code.org, which he mentions within the piece:

