Ridiculous GIF Of Chris Bosh Standing Perfectly Still As Tim Duncan Blew Past Him For A Dunk

Tony Manfred

Chris Bosh is one of the most expressive players in the NBA, which had led to a bunch of excellent GIFs throughout the years.

But in Game 3 tonight he found himself in an embarrassing GIF for all the wrong reasons.

Maybe he gave up on this play a little soon? He’s standing still well before Duncan gets the ball, drives to the rim, and dunks it.

Yeesh (via @heybelinda):

