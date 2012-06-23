Thankfully, We Can Now Put The 'Chris Bosh Is Soft' Nonsense To Bed

Photo: YouTube

Ever since the Miami Heat’s Big 3 was assembled two summers ago Chris Bosh has been given the label of “soft,” or “weak link.”With people like Shaquille O’Neal making fun of Bosh at every single turn and his stats somehow proving to fans that he’s not as good as LeBron James and Dwyane Wade, the anti-Bosh barrage has been endless.



But then he was lost for a number of games during the playoffs and the Heat nearly fell apart against the Indiana Pacers because of his absence.

Bosh was able to slowly come back in time for the NBA Finals and prove just how valuable he is to Miami’s success.

He averaged 14 points and 9 rebounds per game.

More importantly he dominated the painted area on both ends of the court, virtually rendering OKC big men Serge Ibaka and Kendrick Perkins useless and altering a bunch of shots.

Bosh played like the traditional big centre no one thought he was: a force down low whose great offensive skill set merely compliments his defensive abilities.

And came a long way from the “soft” Bosh who cried after losing to the Dallas Mavericks in the Finals last season.

The Game 5 championship clincher was his biggest game of the entire Finals, as Bosh went for 24 points, 7 rebounds and 2 blocks on 9-for-14 shooting.

Because of how this Miami team was constructed the Heat have a way of continually feeding their critics with more fodder. Last night’s win should go a long way to silencing them, especially those who enjoy emasculating one of the NBA’s best big men.

