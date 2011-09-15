Chris Bosh Joined ESPN To Confront Skip Bayless About The "Bosh Spice" Nickname

ESPN’s Skip Bayless had made his fare share of enemies. He certainly isn’t afraid to speek his mind.



Miami Heat forward Chris Bosh is just one of many athletes to feel Bayless’ wrath, being referred to as “Bosh Spice” throughout the season.

Bosh joined Skip on ESPN today to discuss the matter.

What ensued was a lengthy discussion featuring moments of discomfort, Bosh defending the family name and Jemele Hill playing the role of Bosh defender.

Watch the verbal battle below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

