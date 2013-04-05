Chris Bosh's House Reportedly Robbed Of $340,000 Worth Of Jewelry And Handbags

Tony Manfred

NBC6 in Miami is reporting that the home of Miami Heat star Chris Bosh has been robbed.

Details are sparse, but $340,000 in handbags, watches, and jewelry was reportedly taken.

The Heat play in Charlotte tomorrow night:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.